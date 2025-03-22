Firefighters give update on barn fire that 'totally destroyed' building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place at Danesford, off the A442, just south of Bridgnorth.

Firefighters were alerted to the situation at around 7.14pm yesterday - Friday, March 21.

Two crews attended to tackle the fire, one from Bridgnorth and another from Telford Central.

The building was 'totally destroyed' in the incident. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Bridgnorth Fire Station's social media page has now posted an update on the incident.

It says that no animals were using the building - or the field - but the stable was completely destroyed.

It said: "We were alerted along with our colleagues from Telford Central to a stables on fire in Quatford.

"On arrival crews saw a wooden stable building fully involved in fire.

"Two firefighters using a hosereel jet quickly got to work to control and extinguish the fire, with water supplied from the Telford appliance as well as our own.

"Thankfully no animals were using the field or stables. However the building was totally destroyed."