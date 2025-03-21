CCTV appeal after shop thefts in Telford - including £320 worth of items taken from Boots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Police posted an appeal on social media, as they look for people to help them with their investigations into shop thefts.

The incidents involved people targeting a number of shops, including Boots, Sainsburys and Smyths Toys.

A spokesman for the police said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts in Telford."

One image (crime reference: 22/19540/25) is taken from CCTV footage from Boots on Wrekin Retail Park. Police say items worth around £320 were taken from the store at around 12.40pm on March 5.

CCTV from Boots, on Wrekin Retail Park. Photo: West Mercia Police

Another image (crime reference: 22/20889/25) is from Sainsburys in Ketley, where several items were taken from the store on March 9 at around 6.05pm.

CCTV from Sainsburys in Ketley. Photo: West Mercia Police

The final image (crime reference: 22/21179/25) is from Smyths Toys on Telford Forge Retail Park. Police say a number of items were taken from the store on March 10.

CCTV from Smyths Toys. Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police added: "If you have any information that would help identify the five people pictured, please e-mail RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555111."