Road closure planned for Newport's St George's Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The eleventh annual St George’s day celebration in Newport High Street is set to take place on Saturday, April 26.

The English patron saint's day is always celebrated with particular enthusiasm in the town, with hundreds of residents and visitors lining the streets for a day of spicy 'dragon sausages', street entertainers and a procession involving St George and the dragon.

Newport's annual celebration of England's patron saint will take place on April 26

Jugglers, buskers, morris dancers and street performers are set to provide a few hours of entertainment in the annual celebration that has been described by organisers as the perfect picturesque English village event.

As in previous years, a temporary traffic restriction will be in place along High Street, Upper Bar, Stafford Street and St Marys Street, Newport between 12pm and 1pm to allow the procession to move safely.