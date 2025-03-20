Inquests opened into deaths of three teenagers who died in tragic crash near Shifnal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Simon Evans, aged 18, Jenson Bridges and Jacob Holman, both 17, all died following the collision involving an Audi A1 on Offoxey Road, Tong, near Shifnal.

Another 17-year-old boy who was also in the car suffered life-changing injuries.

Shropshire Coroner’s Court at Guildhall, Shrewsbury, was told today (Thursday, March 20) that the crash happened last Friday (March 14).

Simon, a student/commis chef who lived at Cornovian Close in Perton, near Wolverhampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacob, a trainee chef from Upper Green, Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent but, the court was told, despite the best efforts of medics, he died the next day on March 15.

Jenson, a shop fitter from Brewood, South Staffordshire, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where he died on March 16.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “West Mercia Police’s investigation will continue. In the meantime, I extend my heartfelt sympathies and sincere condolences to all three families and all those who knew the three young gentlemen.”

He adjourned the inquests to July 8 this year.

Simon’s family described him as “funny, loving and caring” in a tribute issued after his death.

Simon Evans, 18, was killed in a crash in Shropshire (West Mercia Police)

They said he enjoyed hobbies and sports including taekwondo.

They said he was “just a lovely, friendly person always with a smile on his face”.

“He was so family orientated and would do absolutely anything for his friends, who he was very loyal to.

“They had an amazing friendship group of which he was the glue that held them together.

“Whenever they were together, there was always laughter.

“He loved to be outside, and he loved spending time in Cornwall with us and our friends. He was adventurous. He was kind and thoughtful to all those that met him.

“He had so many hobbies, he was a blue belt in taekwondo and he even became world champion, before he moved on to his next hobby, of which there were many.

“Simon also tried his hand at fishing, darts, mountain biking, pool and most recently golf. He also loved his car and would always be tinkering with it alongside his brother.”

The teenager had recently been given a promotion to sous chef at a restaurant he worked at part-time, and also attended a college course studying light vehicle mechanics.

“Nothing was too much for Simon, he would do anything to help anyone, and all those who knew Simon would describe him as funny, loving and caring,” his family said.

“Simon is a much-loved son, brother, grandson and friend who will be sorely missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He really was a gentleman older than his years.”