Firefighters rush to extinguish car ablaze on road in Market Drayton

Crews were called to a care fire on Adderley Road shortly after 9.40am today (March 19).

One fire appliance was mobilised from Market Drayton Fire Station.

The incident involved a saloon car that was on the roadway.

Firefighters extinguished the car fire using two hose reel jets while wearing breathing apparatus.

The incident was under control by 10.48am.