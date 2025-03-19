Shropshire Star
Firefighters rush to extinguish car ablaze on road in Market Drayton

Firefighters have extinguished a car blaze in Market Drayton.

By Luke Powell
Published

Crews were called to a care fire on Adderley Road shortly after 9.40am today (March 19).

One fire appliance was mobilised from Market Drayton Fire Station.

The incident involved a saloon car that was on the roadway.

Firefighters extinguished the car fire using two hose reel jets while wearing breathing apparatus.

The incident was under control by 10.48am.

