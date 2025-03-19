Firefighters rush to extinguish car ablaze on road in Market Drayton
Firefighters have extinguished a car blaze in Market Drayton.
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Crews were called to a care fire on Adderley Road shortly after 9.40am today (March 19).
One fire appliance was mobilised from Market Drayton Fire Station.
The incident involved a saloon car that was on the roadway.
Firefighters extinguished the car fire using two hose reel jets while wearing breathing apparatus.
The incident was under control by 10.48am.