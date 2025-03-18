Wem's former post office turned pub up for sale - with permission to build seven new apartments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The building, on Wem's high street, was formerly the site of The Seven Stars Inn until it was demolished in 1908.

The property was then rebuilt as a Post Office, which continued to be used until 1995 when the sorting office was moved to another site and the counter operations to the Morris Centre.

It was then acquired as a pub again, and re-opened as The Old Post Office. According to Camra, the pub permanently closed in December 2022.

The Old Post Office, Wem. Photo: Zoopla/Welch Estate Agents

In 2023, the then-owners were given permission to redevelop the site for domestic use, converting the ground floor to a retail unit, demolishing several outbuildings and building a block of seven new apartments.