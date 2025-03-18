Man charged after car crashes at roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Aaron Kelly, 24 and from Woore near Market Drayton, has been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis following the incident in Keele, Staffordshire.

A statement from Staffordshire Police said: "It comes after we were told by several members of the public that a car had collided with a roundabout, on Keele Road, at around 10.50pm on Friday - March 14.

"When officers arrived at the scene, they found a silver Vauxhall Corsa on the middle of the roundabout."

Kelly has been bailed to appear at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 4.

