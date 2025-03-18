Man charged after car crashes at roundabout
A man has been charged following a crash at a roundabout.
Aaron Kelly, 24 and from Woore near Market Drayton, has been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis following the incident in Keele, Staffordshire.
A statement from Staffordshire Police said: "It comes after we were told by several members of the public that a car had collided with a roundabout, on Keele Road, at around 10.50pm on Friday - March 14.
"When officers arrived at the scene, they found a silver Vauxhall Corsa on the middle of the roundabout."
Kelly has been bailed to appear at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 4.