Spain’s best export Ignacio Lopez will be performing ‘Senor Self Destruct’ at a Builth Wells venue

Ignacio Lopez is on a mission to destroy himself and build a better version.

Join the star of Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You, at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Friday, April 4 at 8pm for a riotously funny exploration of vices, decadence, and self-improvement.

Experience the comedian’s journey, as he tries to identify his faults and how to improve! Ignacio uses his razor-sharp wit, and effortless charm to leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Tickets are £20 and they are available via wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873663738.

For more information call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk