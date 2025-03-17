Volunteers complete a record 47 metres of lining using 3,500 blocks in latest Montgomery Canal restoration work party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After harsh weather hampered the previous month's efforts, volunteers enjoyed spring sunshine for the Shropshire Union Canal Society's latest work party to restore the Montgomery Canal.

The weather between March 7 and 9 was ideal for lining and blocking to complete further sections of the channel.

And, by the Sunday, volunteers had completed a remarkable 47 metres of lining.

More than 3,500 blocks were used - each laid by hand. And, although the banks above water still require completion, volunteers were delighted to have completed a work party record length of canal.

Volunteers had a constant supply of blocks.

The achievement takes restoration works another 135 metres towards the Schoolhouse Bridge and project manager Tom Fulda is delighted with progress.

He said: "In terms of activities, the main focus for this work party was to start lining and blocking a further section of prepared channel.

"This next section, the final part of Phase 1B, takes us a further 135 metres towards the Schoolhouse Bridge. Once complete, the remainder of the works will be undertaken from the Schoolhouse Bridge end of the site, and we shall relocate to a compound by the bridge later in the year."

The work party began with a visit from Head of External Programme Delivery at the Canal & River Trust, Jason Leach who conducted a health and safety audit.

Sunday afternoon at the close of play for volunteers who laid more than 3,500 blocks.

Following a site tour and inspection of the group's procedures and records, Jason declared volunteers' performance as "impressive" and commented volunteer engagement and site tidiness.

Elsewhere, after a long wait for suitable weather conditions, the haul road alongside the re-watered section that was completed last year was removed and the site was restored to its original condition.

Although the area is still 'bare', volunteers reported that the re-watered section "no longer looks like a building site and will green up rapidly over summer".

The re-watered section's banks are due to be re-seeded in the coming weeks with a blend of local native grasses and wildflowers.

Volunteers continue to work hard to restore the Montgomery Canal.

Volunteers were also grateful for praise they received from His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner.

She said: "I love reading your newsletter, it is a total inspiration to see photographs and read what you have done in all weathers. You are an incredibly dedicated and resilient team that are achieving so much that will be enjoyed by so many including our future generations. Well done."