Penybont Young Farmers Club have been crowed Pantonime Champions at the Radnor competition

Penybont YFC winning the Radnor YFC Pantomime competition

All 13 clubs in the Federation took part in the Pantomime Competition with over 300 members performing on the stage in either a Pantomime, One Plus or Time to Shine competition, giving members from across the county a chance to showcase their talent.

The adjudicator, Mr Ed Potter commented on the excellent standard of entries and how fantastic it was to see every club taking part.

Penybont YFC’s Pantomime entitled ‘The Old Women who Lived in a Shoe’ was announced the winner, also taking the awards for the Best Set and the Best Producer for their writer and producer Edward Morgan.

Runners-up were Llanbadarn Fynydd and Teme Valley YFC with their production entitled ‘Happiness’ and third place went to Aberedw YFC with their entry entitled ‘An Arrow Escape’.

Elin Bevan, Dolau YFC was awarded the trophy for the Best Female Performance, with Evan Thomas, Teme Valley YFC picking up the best male performance.

Gavin Rowlands, from Rhayader YFC won the best performance by a 17 to 21 year old, Tilly, Dolau YFC was awarded the best performance 16 and under, Owen, Radnor Valley YFC picked up the award for the best actor 13 and under, the Best Actress 13 and under was won by Ellen, Cantal YFC.

The acting awards were sponsored by the Farmers Union of Wales.

Other awards included Best Duo which went to Ieuan Griffiths and Geraint Mathias of Howey YFC.

The Best Vocalist was won by Rhian Hughes, Cantal YFC and Best Musician which was won by Thomas Davies of Rhosgoch YFC.

Radnor Valley YFC picked awards for Best Choreography and Best Original Script and Teme Valley and Llanbadarn won the Technical Merit Award and Best Costumes. Cantal YFC continued to pick up more silverware with awards for the Best Sketch and the cup for the highest placed smallest club as they achieved equal 4th place alongside Radnor Valley.

13 teams entered the One Plus and Time to Shine competitions – with Aberedw, Chloe Kinsey Owen, Ava Evans-Williams, Teleri and Ellie winning the One Plus competition and Nia Thomas, Dolau YFC taking an award for the best performance.

The Time to Shine was won by Rhian Hughes, Cantal YFC with Jordan Cannon also from Cantal YFC winning the best performance award.

The Federation would like to thank the sponsors for their support towards the week, which were FM Caines and Sons, James Evans MS, Bulk Agri Ltd, Haydn Lewis Financial Services and Quackers Indoor Play Centre.

Penybont YFC will now go on to represent Radnor YFC at the All-Wales Final at Theatre Ffwrnes, Llanelli.