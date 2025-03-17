Man wanted on warrant arrested after reports of 'driving erratically' in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officers from Bridgnorth, Broseley and Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Teams made the arrest in Old Smithfield, Bridgnorth, on Sunday, March 16.

As part of Operation Ankara, designed to make the roads of South Shropshire safer, the officers had been out patrolling and monitoring how members of the public had been driving.

A man has been arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs in Bridgnorth. Photo: West Mercia Police/Bridgnorth Police

During the patrol, a spokesperson for Bridgnorth Police said they received a report of a vehicle being “driven erratically”.

Inspector Kelly pulled the vehicle over and suspected the male driver was under the influence of drugs.

The man was arrested and conveyed to custody while other officers searched his vehicle.

He was further arrested as the man was found to be wanted on warrant, too.

Operation Ankara tackles the issues of speeding, anti-social behaviour driving, erratic driving and drink/drug driving.