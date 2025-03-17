Llandrindod Wells man caught speeding ended up in court

James Lindsay admitted travelling at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A44 at Gwystre on August 11 2024, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 36 year-old of Rhos Holiday Home was driving a Ford transit panel van at 2.32pm

The court was told Lindsay was offered the chance to attend a speed awareness course or pay a fixed penalty but he did not comply and so the matter was sent to court.

Lindsay had six penalty points on his licence, the latest being from October 2023.

Representing himself, Lindsay said he was currently unemployed and was trying to find work.

Magistrates fined him £40 and ordered him to pay £90 costs and a £16 surcharge and three points were placed on his licence.