'It's been quite the adventure': Sustainable baby clothing shop in Ludlow announces closure

Independent shop Little Twidlets in New Road, Ludlow, served its last customers on Thursday, March 13.

The shop, which first opened in 2020 after a successful run as an online shop for five years, has been a town staple for baby clothes and homeware.

The owner behind the shop announced the closure of the shop on the brand’s social media channels.

Filled with “very mixed emotions,” the owner assured customers that they can still purchase Little Twidlets items online and at markets.

Little Twidlets has shut its doors in New Road, Ludlow. Photo: Google

The Facebook post said: “While I am absolutely still going to be running my Little Twidlets business and you will be able to find us online and popping up at events and markets, its with very mixed emotions that after over four years, our beautiful shop on New Road will be closing its doors.

“[...] I, of course, want to say thank you to every single person who has supported my shop.

“It's been quite the learning curve and a massive juggle, but for sure, quite the adventure.”

Little Twidlets sells everything from contemporary cloth nappies, organic clothes, children’s tableware and wooden toys and books.

For the home, the business also offers water bottles, coffee mugs, plastic free dish brushes, as well as reusable makeup remover pads, safety razors, locally made cards, soaps, and eco friendly deodorants and period pants.

Find out more information about Little Twidlets via the brand’s official online shop.

