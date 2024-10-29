Clothing brand to open shop at home of former baby store in Shrewsbury town centre
A mother and baby shop is being replaced with a lifestyle and clothing store in a town centre square.
Weird Fish is opening a shop at Princess House looking out onto The Square in Shrewsbury.
The brand is taking over the unit formerly occupied by Jojo Maman Bebe, which stock clothes and toys for babies.
Our pictures show a new sign above the door as well as a ladder and DIY equipment inside.