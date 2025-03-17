'I want young people to build memories, friendships and lifelong skills' - inside The Thomas Adams School in Wem

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The historic and unique secondary school is one of the few remaining state boarding schools left in the country and houses pupils from around the nation and globe.

Headteacher, Mark Cooper has become part of the furniture and is celebrating 30 years with the school. He says he has seen the school and its site change and develop over the years, and is excited by recent improvements and investments which have been made.

Art lesson with: Georgina Lusby 14, Cody Thomas 14 and Aiden Williams 14.

The secondary school is extremely proud of its boarding facilities. Mr Cooper said it brings diversity, provides pupils with different experiences and is a thoroughly 'valued' part of the school.

The Thomas Adams School has a strong focus on community and is proud to have several former pupils now working as teachers.

The school stresses an importance on pupils being able to reach their full potential as well as learning valuable life skills. Incredible art by students is displayed on the school's walls - the secondary school is proud of what its students are capable of and this year's school production of Oliver is eagerly anticipated by staff and parents.