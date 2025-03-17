Death on the tracks confirmed after emergency services rush to railway line near Craven Arms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened in Stokesay, Craven Arms, yesterday (Sunday, March 16) at around 7.43pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and British Transport Police attended to the incident and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The incident took place near Craven Arms railway station.

The full statement released to the Shropshire Star said: “We were called to an area of the line in Stokesay shortly before 7.45pm on Sunday, 16 March following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The incident caused a few delays in rail travel. Services on the Marches Line were subject to delays and/or cancellations until the end of the day.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said these services have resumed as normal today (Monday, March 17).