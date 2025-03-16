Blaze destroys car and hedge in village near Telford

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.10pm reporting a car fire in Sherrifhales near Telford.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central and Tweedale fire stations to the scene.

One saloon car was 50 per cent damaged by the fire while five metres of adjacent hedgerow has also been destroyed.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze.

The incident concluded at 12.39pm.