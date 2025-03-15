Shropshire Star
Telford pensioner to face trial over 'false complaint' about police officer to watchdog

A pensioner has denied making a false complaint against a police officer to a watchdog.

By Nick Humphreys
Graham William-Brown, aged 69, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court accused of committing an act or acts with the intent to pervert the course of justice.

He is alleged to have made a false complaint to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in Telford on June 7, 2023.

