Young hair stylists to descend on Telford for national competition

The college’s Wellington campus has once again been chosen to host the Concept Hair Learner of the Year awards following the success of the partnership over the past two years.

The prestigious competition gives the next generation of stylists the chance to be recognised for their hard work and skills.

Many of Telford College’s hair and beauty students will get chance to help with the smooth running of the day, as well as acting as models for some of the judges and guest artists who supported the event.

Last year’s competition, which was also held at Telford College.

The college’s catering students will also be providing food for members of the staff and judging team for the competition, which is backed by industry-leading brands such as L’Oreal.

The event will once again be compered by Dom Lehane from How To Cut It, the leading hair industry podcast in the UK and Ireland.

Jodie Allen, Telford College’s learner manager for hair, beauty and catering, said: “It is a real honour to have once again been chosen to host this prestigious event once again.

“It is a fabulous opportunity to showcase our on-campus training facilities, and a great opportunity for our own students to help the organisers, and make sure everything goes smoothly.”

Zoë Tanner, managing director at Concept Hair, said: “We’re very excited for the 2025 Concept Hair Learner of the Year competition. It’s a national platform for aspiring next generation talent to shine. Let’s celebrate the future stars of our industry together!”

Monica Teodoro, general manager of education and professional development UK&I at L’Oréal Professional Products Division, added: “Providing platforms to showcase talent is essential and we are committed to supporting and encouraging all hairdressers at all stages of their career to take part in as many competitions and experience as many opportunities as possible.”