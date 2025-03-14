Developers urge approval for controversial 800 home Albrighton scheme 'without delay'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Agents acting on behalf of Boningale Homes have set out the position in a letter to Shropshire Council - along with a series of documents assessing the status of the land involved in the application.

A planning application for the green-belt development was submitted to Shropshire Council back in July.

The site is located to the south of Albrighton, and the proposal includes 800 homes, a potential secondary school, as well as a care home and 'local centre'.

The plans have attracted significant opposition from local residents.