Developers urge approval for controversial 800 home Albrighton scheme 'without delay'
Developers have asked a council to approve controversial plans for 800 homes 'without delay' after government changes to green belt policies.
Agents acting on behalf of Boningale Homes have set out the position in a letter to Shropshire Council - along with a series of documents assessing the status of the land involved in the application.
A planning application for the green-belt development was submitted to Shropshire Council back in July.
The site is located to the south of Albrighton, and the proposal includes 800 homes, a potential secondary school, as well as a care home and 'local centre'.
The plans have attracted significant opposition from local residents.