5,500 bluebells planted in park to boost biodiversity and bring some colour to Newport

21 volunteers came together to help plant the bulbs in Strine Park in Newport on Thursday, which local councillor Peter Scott hopes will help liven up the woodland and bring more visitors to the park.

"We don't have a lot of bluebells close by to us. The nearest good show of them is the back of Aqualate," Councillor Scott said previously. "The idea is that you won't have to travel miles to see them."

On Thursday morning, a handful of locals were joined by a team from Capgemini, who frequently release their employees for the day to allow them to volunteer with projects in the community.

It was anticipated that they would need all day to plant the bulbs, but within four hours, the group had planted all 5,500 bluebells.

"It was nice to see so many people working away in the woodlands," said Councillor Scott.

Councillor Peter Scott, Capgemini's Dale Pritchard, Ruth Corrigan and Councillor Tim Nelson with Capgemini staff and other volunteers

Some of them may bloom this year, but it's unlikely visitors to Strine Park will see the full benefit of the efforts until Spring 2026.

Being one of the first signs of spring, bluebells flower earlier than many other plants - meaning they are invaluable to lots of insects. Butterflies, bees and hoverflies all feed on their nectar.

Councillor Scott added: "As time goes by, people will see a mass of them all along the stretch of Strine Park. They'll help bring some colour to the woodland and make it better for wildlife."

Just around the corner, efforts to spruce up Victoria Park has been underway in a bid to secure a prestigious Green Flag Award - the national benchmark standard for parks and green spaces.

As well as work to trim branches, improve signage and safety along the canal, there's also talk of improving lighting which Councillor Scott hopes will ensure the park is "attractive to everyone at all times of the day".