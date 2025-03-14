14 of the best tourist attractions across West Midlands, Shropshire and Staffordshire from Alton Towers to Attingham Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It’s the beginning of English Tourism Week and to say we are fiercely proud of our nook - the West Midlands, Shropshire and Staffordshire - and all the things these vibrant areas have to offer is a major understatement.

The following list are places most definitely worth a trip out to if it’s your first time visiting the region. There’s something for everyone - from theme parks and aquariums for the family to castles and ruins for picnic lovers and evening strollers.

And if you already frequent these places, enjoy them while the Spring sun beams down on us these next few months.

Attingham Park

This 18th-century estate in Shrewsbury is a must visit for all seasons with 200 acres of parkland and Regency Mansion.

Now a Grade I listed building, Attingham Park opened in 1785 and is home to a range of concerts and events, acting as a stunning backdrop for some of the best calendar events in Shropshire.

Lichfield Cathedral

Situated in The Close, Lichfield, this cathedral is known for its gothic architecture and rich 1300 years of history.

It is also the only English medieval cathedral to have three spires – known locally as the 'Ladies of the Vale'.

Black Country Living Museum

This open-air museum of rebuilt historic buildings in Dudley has more than 250-years for visitors to explore and unpack - from the Industrial Revolution to post-war prosperity.

A must for history-lovers, watchers of hit show Peaky Blinders might also fancy a visit to the museum as a number of scenes were shot on the grounds.

Blists Hill Victorian Town

Blists Hill Victorian Town, part of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust

Another open-air museum, Blists Hill Victorian Town in Ironbridge attempts to recreate the visuals of a Victorian Shropshire town in the late 19th and 20th century.