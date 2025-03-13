MP welcomes new ground-breaking trial to test bacteria at 'poor' South Shropshire river bathing spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

MP Stuart Anderson has welcomed a new pilot at The Linney in Ludlow aimed at improving water quality after bathing water at the River Teme was rated 'poor' by the Environment Agency (EA).

Sensors have been installed so bacteria is monitored daily rather than weekly - aiming to provide a greater insight into bathing water quality as well as possible sources of pollution.

The pilot marks the first use of regular daily computer-controlled bacteriological sampling in the country.

Samples will be analysed alongside rainfall and river flow data to provide unique insights.

Investment for the sensors was secured from the £3.75million River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region.

South Shropshire MP, Stuart Anderson attended the launch of the trial.

He said: "When it emerged in December that water quality at the River Teme bathing site in Ludlow had been deemed poor, I called on Ministers to make urgent improvements. In February, I was then invited by the Environment Agency to speak about the importance of this issue at the launch of an innovative pilot that uses wireless technology to improve data collection at the site.

"It is welcome that Ludlow is now the centre of this pioneering work, which has been enabled by the River Severn Partnership.

"This ground-breaking project will ensure bacterial levels are monitored daily, rather than weekly - equipping swimmers with real-time data on water quality and experts with information about the sources of pollution that can be tackled.

"I hope to see a marked improvement as a result of this exciting project, which Ministers have told me could be used to make improvements at other bathing water sites in the West Midlands."

Although the pilot is an Environment Agency led project, the work is of interest to Severn Trent Water due to its Green Recovery Bathing Rivers programme which has targeted this area for water quality improvement.

Project Manager for Severn Trent, Wilfred Denga, added: "Our £78m Green Recovery Bathing Rivers programme has implemented improvements for the water quality on the River Teme including the designated bathing area at the Linney.

"We are proud of the works we have completed so far and welcome news of the River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region which will trial daily monitoring at the bathing site because more data insights will help us, river users and all others who want to champion the region’s rivers."