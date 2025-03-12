'Help reduce odour': Environment Agency issues update on Telford problem landfill site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last month Telford & Wrekin Council voted to call on the government and the Environment Agency to issue a closure notice for the Granville Landfill site in the town.

Residents in the Priorslee area of Telford have raised concerns about the smell from the landfill for some time.

For a number of months the Environment Agency (EA) has been monitoring the site, and overseeing work intended to tackle the problem.

Now it has issued a fresh update explaining what has been happening on the site - saying the efforts should 'help reduce odour'.

Temporary capping works being carried out in January. Picture: Environment Agency

Writing on a dedicated webpage to alert people to progress on the issue, the Environment Agency said: "Additional gas wells were connected through February, these are now abstracting gas and engineers are on site.

"A horizontal gas well is also due to be installed in the operational cell in March.

"This is the first of four to be installed over the next few months, this will maximise gas collection.

"This along with a smaller working area should help reduce odour.

"We will continue to regularly inspect the site and carry out odour assessments in the community."

The motion backed by Telford & Wrekin Council last month was put forward by Conservative Councillor for Priorslee Rachael Tyrrell and the area’s independent councillor Paul Thomas.

Speaking at the meeting Councillor Tyrell said: "Residents have had enough. I am delighted that the administration has acknowledged the problem.”

Telford & Wrekin Council has said it has no power to close the site itself, but that it is scheduled to close in 2030.