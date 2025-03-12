Firefighters from Shropshire assist several crews at large barn fire at Cheshire farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Firefighters battled a large blaze at a farm on Hall Lane in Haughton last night and are expected to be at the scene for some time to dampen down the flames.

One fire crew including the water carrier was sent from Oswestry and Whitchurch fire stations to the scene to assist with five crews from Nantwich, Crewe, Malpas and Chester.

Reports from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters used six hose reel jets to tackle the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

The fire involved a large quantity of bale that is used for farming.

An update at 9.30pm said firefighters were "making good progress" in efforts to tackle the large barn fire.

It said: "The fire is believed to involve a large quantity of bale for farming and crews are expected to continue dampening down the flames for some time.

"A cordon will remain in place for the duration of the incident."

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said an update will be provided this morning.