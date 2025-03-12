A musical drama about the life and music of Elvis Presley will be on at a venue near Kington later this month.

Elvis (2022) is Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann's musical drama, seen through the prism of Elvis’ complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley.

It will be shown at Huntington Village Hall on Thursday, March 20 at 7.30pm and it will run for 157 minutes.

Tickets are £6 for adults and they are available by calling 01544 370692