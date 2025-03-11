Striking remembrance bench returned to town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Created and donated to the town in 2020, the bench features vibrant red poppies and the poignant message 'Lest We Forget' as a tribute to servicemen and women.

After several years of exposure to the elements, the bench was showing signs of wear and tear.

It has now been given a much-needed spruce-up by P&P Engineering of Stoke, organised by Shifnal Town Council, ensuring it remains a fitting and lasting tribute to those who have served.

“The Shifnal Remembrance Bench is an important landmark in the town as a place for quiet reflection and remembrance,” said Mayor of Shifnal Councillor Ellen Moore, “Its return has been warmly welcomed by residents, who appreciate its symbolic significance and craftsmanship.”