Shropshire locals urged to brace for new housing targets amid local plan debacle

Both the Shropshire branch of the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England (CPRE), and Shifnal Matters have voiced their concerns after Shropshire Council withdrew its local plan.

That decision came after the council was effectively told by planning inspectors that the plan was too flawed to proceed.

It leaves huge uncertainty over development in the Shropshire Council area, with concerns that the move plays into the hands of developers, in allowing them greater chance to build where they want.

Charles Green of CPRE Shropshire described the situation as a 'debacle'.

He added that fresh housing targets - which have seen large increases in the amount of houses required for the Shropshire Council area - were 'madness'.

He said: "As was widely expected, Shropshire Council’s robust but forlorn attempt to mollify the planning inspectors has failed. The council hinted that the inspectors had been swayed by the “omission site” developers.

"Maybe they misread the signs that had been there before they offered to set off on their fourth attempt at “soundness”.

"Hopefully, we will all have learnt much over the eight years of the process!

"Because of this Local Plan debacle and the Government’s new housing targets, described in some quarters as “bonkers”, development in the county will no longer be plan-led for a while.

"If sensible demographic projections prevailed, only around 837 houses a year might be needed. Instead, the Government wants Shropshire Council somehow to get 1,994 a year built.

"It’s madness, and people in Shifnal, Albrighton and Tong in particular must be bracing themselves. At the rate of growth that the Government seems to want, the countryside would all be gone in around 150 years!"

Uncertainty over the local plan has raised concerns for campaigners in Shifnal. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

Meanwhile Shifnal Matters urged people to bear the situation in mind at the forthcoming council elections.

In a statement the group said: "The failure of Shropshire Council’s local plan is no surprise, not only due to housing numbers and planned development sites not matching up but with the change in government since the plan started and their stance on build, build, build.

"Shifnal Matters urge voters to think about the impact their vote could potentially have on the future of our greenbelt in the up and coming elections."

Meanwhile, group member Tony Jemmett added: "We have a chance to start the process again with candidates who are going to stand up for Shropshire's glorious greenbelt that we should be protecting for future generations, let's make it count."

He added: "Shifnal Matters will be waiting for the next round and have already started linking up with other campaign groups across the Shropshire county to prepare for a new fight. Shropshire Council seem to have forgotten we've been here before, were older and wiser and its not over yet."