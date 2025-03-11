Grateful grandmother taking on marathon in aid of neonatal unit which provided care for her grandson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tracy Hamer from Shrewsbury is running the Manchester Marathon on April 27, raising money for the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Her grandson Henry was born on Christmas Day last year and required support from the neonatal team at The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Henry was discharged after eight days and is now a healthy boy.

Tracy Hamer and grandchild Henry.

Tracy, who is deeply grateful for the care Henry and her family received, has already raised more than £1,100 for the unit that helped her grandson.

She is aiming to raise £1,500 in total.

Tracy said: "I cannot express my gratitude enough, not only for the quick thinking and highly-skilled experts for all they did to save Henry, but also for the care and compassion shown to my son Jib and my daughter-in-law Paige at this incredibly traumatic time and for all they continue to do for all the families that need them."

The SaTH charity has more than 60 separate funds which supporters can raise money for.

The neonatal unit is looking to make several upgrades to its unit including to the feeding and quiet rooms.

Neonatal Ward Manager, Corrine DaCosta added: "We are so grateful to Tracy for taking on the Manchester Marathon to raise money for our unit. We know how difficult it can be to have your baby admitted to Neonates and I’m pleased to hear that her grandson, daughter-in-law and son were treated with kindness and compassion.

"The money raised will make a difference to our patients as we have a few areas we are looking to improve, which include the infant feeding room and the quiet room for relatives."

Shropshire residents can support Tracy's fundraiser by donating to her JustGiving page.