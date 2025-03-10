Tumble dryer blaze leads to late night call-out for fire service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place at Moors Bank, St Martin's, with the fire service being alerted at around 2.36am - Monday, March 3.

Three fire crews from Oswestry attended the incident, which was reported at as a house fire.

Crews from North Wales Fire Service also attended.

An update from the fire service said that the incident involved a tumble dryer, and that the crews had worn breathing equipment while using a hosereel jet to put out the blaze.

The crews declared a stop to the incident at around 3.51am.