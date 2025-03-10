Tumble dryer blaze leads to late night call-out for fire service
Three fire crews dealt with a late night blaze involving a tumble dryer.
The incident took place at Moors Bank, St Martin's, with the fire service being alerted at around 2.36am - Monday, March 3.
Three fire crews from Oswestry attended the incident, which was reported at as a house fire.
Crews from North Wales Fire Service also attended.
An update from the fire service said that the incident involved a tumble dryer, and that the crews had worn breathing equipment while using a hosereel jet to put out the blaze.
The crews declared a stop to the incident at around 3.51am.