Temporary access and car park works at Llandrindod Wells Hospital start this week

Since October Powys Teaching Health Board has been carrying out some essential improvement works at the Llandrindod Wells War Memorial Hospital thanks to a £3m funding from Welsh Government.

The next phase of the external works will address the access roads at the front of the hospital.

On Monday, March 10, tarmac works began on the road across at the front of the hospital (labelled Phase 1).

During the works the one-way system will be suspended. All vehicles will enter, be directed to the main car park and exit via the same junction.

For the duration of these works, all pedestrian access into the hospital will be via the Minor Injury Unit, towards the rear of the site.

Throughout these works the contractor will manage the traffic with banksman and appropriate signage.

From Friday, March 14 to Sunday, March 16 the next phase of work will be to resurface the road up to the main car park.

This area (labelled phase 2) will be closed for the duration of the work.

During this weekend, all access into the hospital will be via the pedestrian access walkways, into the usual main entrance door.

During these works parking will be available at Station Crescent staff car park. There will be limited access to the front of the hospital