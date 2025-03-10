Firefighters use shovels and soil to soak up diesel leak in Telford
Firefighters were called after a vehicle spilled diesel onto a road in Madeley.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.22pm reporting the fuel leak on Maddocks.
One fire crew was sent from Tweedale Fire Station to the scene.
Firefighters discovered a small diesel leak onto the road from a vehicle.
Crews used shovels and soil to soak up the leak.
A recovery company has been contacted to remove the vehicle from the roadway.
The incident concluded at 12.46pm.