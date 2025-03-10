Firefighters use shovels and soil to soak up diesel leak in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.22pm reporting the fuel leak on Maddocks.

One fire crew was sent from Tweedale Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters discovered a small diesel leak onto the road from a vehicle.

Crews used shovels and soil to soak up the leak.

A recovery company has been contacted to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

The incident concluded at 12.46pm.