Firefighters use shovels and soil to soak up diesel leak in Telford

Firefighters were called after a vehicle spilled diesel onto a road in Madeley.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.22pm reporting the fuel leak on Maddocks.

One fire crew was sent from Tweedale Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters discovered a small diesel leak onto the road from a vehicle.

Crews used shovels and soil to soak up the leak.

A recovery company has been contacted to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

The incident concluded at 12.46pm. 

