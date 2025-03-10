Firefighters called to ‘large amount’ of rubbish alight in Shrewsbury playing field
Firefighters were called an open fire in Shrewsbury this evening.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Kynaston Drive, Shrewsbury, at 7:20pm today (Monday, March 10).
Firefighters from Shrewsbury found a ‘large amount’ of rubbish on fire as well as fence panels alight in a playing field.
The fire was extinguished using one hosereel jet.
The incident concluded at 7:45pm.