Conversion plan for former naval air station barracks near Market Drayton

Royal Naval Air Station Hinstock - also known as HMS Godwit - was operational between 1941 and 1947.

It was first by the Royal Air Force and opened as RAF Ollerton as an emergency landing ground for RAF Tern Hill.

The former airfield at Ollerton, near Market Drayton. Photo: Google

In 1942, it was transferred to the Royal Navy which used the site for several purposes - including as a training station - until it the airfield was decommissioned in February 1947.