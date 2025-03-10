Conversion plan for former naval air station barracks near Market Drayton
The owner of a former naval air station has applied to convert the former barracks into a home - as he looks to downsize from the control tower.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Royal Naval Air Station Hinstock - also known as HMS Godwit - was operational between 1941 and 1947.
It was first by the Royal Air Force and opened as RAF Ollerton as an emergency landing ground for RAF Tern Hill.
In 1942, it was transferred to the Royal Navy which used the site for several purposes - including as a training station - until it the airfield was decommissioned in February 1947.