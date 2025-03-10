£1,000 fly tipping fine for 'forgotten' items left in Telford house move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fly-tip in Chepstow Close, Leegomery was reported to Telford & Wrekin Council’s enforcement team after the owners had moved out.

A spokesman for the council said evidence linking the owners and their new address meant enforcement officers were able to contact the previous owners.

They added that those responsible admitted to leaving the waste and said that they would remove it.

However, after three weeks the waste had still not been removed, and a Fixed Penalty Notice for £1,000 was issued.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: “This case shows Telford & Wrekin Council will not hesitate to fine people who fly-tip, wherever there is evidence.

“This case was reported to us as many fly-tips are as a concern to residents, everyone else pays for it when someone dumps their rubbish, and we won’t hesitate to clamp down on those who think it’s okay to throw their rubbish on the streets.”

Telford & Wrekin Council issued this picture following the fine.

To help residents get rid of large items, the council offers a bulky waste collection service which is free or discounted for eligible people.

The borough’s two Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) are open seven days a week, 9am to 5pm, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Garden waste can also be taken to the HRCs and there is a year-round, fortnightly, free green bin collection.

Councillor Overton added: “There is support in place to help people with getting rid of waste – there is no excuse for fly-tipping.”

Residents are encouraged to play their part and help the council keep the borough clean and green by reporting fly-tipping on the MyTelford app.

To help put a stop to a fly-tipper, anyone with information should call the council’s confidential number on 01952 388800.