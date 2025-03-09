Organisers prepare for 26th Shropshire Vintage Tractor Run in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last year more than 100 tractors turned out for the 25th Annual Shropshire Vintage Tractor Run, which set out from Lower Cockshutt Farm and travelled around South Shropshire.

The event is organised by Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club each year and raises tens of thousands for charity.

This year, the tractor run starts and finishes at the Apley Estates' Apley Farm Shop, in Norton, and there will be a lunchtime stop in Bridgnorth.

The 25th Shropshire Vintage Tractor Run

The tractor run takes place on Sunday, April 6 and begins at 10am.

Organisers are asking any vintage tractor owners who wish to take part to download their entry form from their bridgnorthvmc.org website/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/26th-SHROPSHIRE-VINTAGE-TRACTOR-ROAD-RUN-ENTRY-FORM-2025.pdf