Building home to nightclub up for sale - along with shop, two homes and a barn in Oswestry town centre

Until the 1970s, the red brick building on New Street in Oswestry town centre was home to The Grapes Inn.

More recently, it was home to Gibsons Nightclub, then briefly as Frankie’s, before changing hands last year.

Now, the freehold for the building - along with a neighbouring shop, two residential units and a barn - is up for sale.

Photo: Zoopla/Sidney Phillips

Agents, Sidney Phillips, said the former owner operated the nightclub successfully and lived in one of the adjacent residential units.

More recently, all properties are let and produce a rental income of £57,000 per year.

Inside of the nightclub. Photo: Zoopla/Sidney Phillips

A spokesperson for Sidney Phillips said: "The subject properties are located at the heart of Oswestry, just 100 metres from the town centre.

"The nightclub faces New Street and the two residential properties face Willow Street.

"In total, the site extends to approximately 0.28 acres and provides three separate rental incomes including commercial property by way of a nightclub retail unit, two residential units and a barn with potential for development."

The listing includes two residential units and a shop. Photo: Zoopla/Sidney Phillips

One of the residential units. Photo: Zoopla/Sidney Phillips

The combination of properties is up for sale for £800,000, with the full listing available to view online on Zoopla.