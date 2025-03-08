'She took it all in her stride' - Sophia the Papillon from Oswestry wins Crufts best in class trophy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sophia owner Glenn Robb, won the Toy group title at Crufts 2025 on Friday, qualifying them for one of just seven places in the Best in Show final on Sunday evening.

Glenn Robb from Oswestry, Shropshire with Sophia, a Papillon, which was the Best of Breed winner today (Friday 07.03.25), the second day of Crufts 2025 (BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club)

Sophia, a one-year-old Papillon spaniel, will return to the BP Pulse LIVE arena at the NEC Birmingham on Sunday, along with six other dogs, to compete for the coveted Best in Show title at Crufts.

People around Britain and the world will be watching to see which dog is crowned, as the final is shown live on Channel 4 and available to be streamed on the official Crufts YouTube channel - youtube.com/crufts.

Over 18,000 dogs are competing at Crufts for one of just seven places in the final and a chance to win the most celebrated title in the world of dogs, Best in Show.

Proud owner Glenn said: “She's only 17 months and to win the group at Crufts is just a dream come true. That was a very strong group – it was a real honour to win.

"She took it all in her stride, for one so young, it’s her first time here. She hadn’t even started showing this time last year, she’s really gone onto something quite staggering really.”

Helen Kerfoot, Crufts Show Manager, said: “Many congratulations to Sophia and Glenn on winning the Toy title today and securing their place in the Best in Show final for Crufts 2025.

“Crufts celebrates happy, healthy dogs and honours the special relationship between dogs and their handlers. This was clear today, as Glenn and Sophia demonstrated a wonderful bond in the ring.”

Crufts takes place from 6 - 9 March 2025 at the NEC, Birmingham. For more information and results from the show, visit crufts.org.uk.