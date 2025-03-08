'Curious and stupid' Telford man, 56, caught with child sex abuse pictures when police turned up at his house share

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mihai Vasioiu, aged 56, told police he searched for the sick material out of “curiosity” and “stupidity”.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how police turned up at the home he shares with four other people in Haybridge Avenue, Hadley, Telford on November 9, 2023 after receiving intelligence that indecent material had been accessed on a device at the property.