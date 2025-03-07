Peter Rhodes on pop fashion, ID cards and the peculiar power of a fishing licence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Meanwhile, who in the Labour Party decided it would be a good idea to offer deputy PM Angela Rayner to Today (Radio 4) to deliver her wit, wisdom and dazzling insight into the Ukraine crisis? “Out of her depth” does not begin to describe it.

The never-ending saga of whether Britain should have identity cards rumbles on with a sparky little debate among Daily Telegraph readers on the twin American obsessions with ID and alcohol. One reader – aged 48 - recalls being asked to produce his passport for every drink he ordered in a Chicago bar.