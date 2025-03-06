Town council to take over running of Wellington Library as borough bows out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Out of the nine libraries within the borough, Wellington Library is one of three that are still run by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Within the last decade the management of six, including Donnington, Stirchley, Dawley, Madeley and Hadley, has been transferred to town councils and other community partners.

Most recently, Newport Library reopened as 'Newport Community Library' after Newport Town Council took it over in April last year.

Now, Wellington Town Council has agreed to take on the day-to-day management of what is Telford's second-largest library, after Southwater's library in Telford town centre.

The agreement, which comes into effect from Tuesday, April 1, will see the library service and staff transfer to Wellington Town Council.

Telford & Wrekin Council has said that Wellington Library will remain at Wellington Civic Centre and will continue to be open seven days a week and be staffed on the same days as it currently is.

The council's First Point service, providing access to council services like bus passes and blue badges, will also remain at Wellington Library.

Clerk and CEO of Wellington Town Council, Karen Roper, said: “With over 3,000 registered users and over 66,000 items borrowed per year, it’s clear that Wellington Library is much-valued, so Wellington Town Council is pleased to work with the borough council to ensure the library continues to be an accessible local resource.

“In taking over the running of the library, we will be maintaining the current opening hours and transferring library staff, so customers will still receive the same great service from the same friendly faces.”

Councillor Zona Hannington added: “At a time when local government budgets face considerable pressure, it is through innovative partnerships with town and parish councils such as this one with Wellington Town Council, that we can continue to keep vital community resources such as libraries open and accessible to all.”

