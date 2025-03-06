'Not the same in any way' - council leader rejects calls for relief road to follow Norfolk example

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last month the authority confirmed the anticipated cost of the road, and how much it would cost to cancel - potentially £39m to pay back to the government.

In an emergency question to Shropshire Council's Cabinet yesterday - Wednesday, February 6, Lib Dem Councillor David Vasmer asked if the authority could take the lead from discussions regarding a roads project in Norfolk.

Earlier this week if was confirmed that the government will not ask Norfolk County Council for £33m of funding back after the authority withdrew its planning application for the Norwich Western Link in January.

That application has been withdrawn due to insurmountable environmental issues relating to rare bats.

Councillor Vasmer asked the cabinet if it could follow the same route, and approach the government to find a way out of having to pay back £39m it has spent on the North West Relief Road so far - if it chooses to cancel the road.

The future of the road is a major issue at the forthcoming council elections in May.

The current Conservative administration is committed to the project, but all three opposition groups - the Lib Dems, Labour and the Green Party have all written to the government to say they will cancel the scheme if they take control in May.

The opposition letter to the government was sent before it was highlighted that the council could have to pay back the £39m if it cancels the road.

Addressing the cabinet, Councillor Vasmer said: "Will councillors Lezley Picton and Dan Morris review the option to cancel the north west relief road and enter into talks with the government since it was announced yesterday that the government will not ask for the return of £33m funding it granted towards a cancelled plan by Norfolk county Council? They were going to build a similar around Norwich, comparable in many ways to the North West Relief Road."

Responding, Council leader Lezley Picton said: "The first thing I would actually say to you is this is in no way similar to the Norfolk Norwich bypass because this is a situation where the council could not continue and that was actually covered in our many options that were in the business case last Thursday.

"But it is understood the Norfolk example cited was working around environmental constraints which do not apply to the North West Relief Road so the comparison is not an accurate one."