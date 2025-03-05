Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car flips on A5 near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services received a late-night call to the A5 between Churncote and Nesscliffe near to the Montford Bridge at around 11.20pm last night.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew from Shrewsbury to the scene.

West Mercia Police and land ambulance crews also attended.

Police officers arrived to find one car on its roof.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Firefighters made the scene safe before sending a 'stop' message at 11.43pm.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We received a call around 11:20pm last night (March 4) with a report of a road traffic collision on the A5, near to Montford Bridge.

"Officers arrived to find one car involved which was on its roof.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving."

