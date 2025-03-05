Leader of Shropshire Council announces shock decision to step down at May's elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillor Lezley Picton has led the Conservative administration since May 2021, having been first elected to the authority in May 2017.

She is the second major administration figure to announce that they do not intend to stand at May's election, following the decision of her cabinet member, Dean Carroll.

Councillor Picton announced the surprise move at the end of the council's cabinet meeting today (Wednesday, March 5).

She said she was "proud and honoured" to have served as leader, but that stepping down was "the right decision at this moment in time".

She said: "It's been an honour and a privilege to serve the residents of Shropshire as leader for the last four years.

"I have done everything I can to listen to our communities, challenge and change the culture within Shropshire Council and, in financial terms, ensure we are in control of our own destiny.

"The decision to stand down at the end of this administration is the right decision at this moment in time."

Councillor Lezley Picton

Councillor Picton, who represents the Tern ward, defended her administration's performance - which has seen the authority having to make millions of pounds of cuts in a bid to stay solvent.

The work has involved major changes to downsize the council, plans which are still being carried out.

Councillor Picton's tenure has also seen her leading a number of high-profile - and controversial - council projects, such as Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road and the redevelopment of Shrewsbury's Riverside - after the town's shopping centres were bought for £51m by the previous Conservative leader of the council, Peter Nutting.

Councillor Picton said: "The cabinet and administration have delivered in exceptional tough times and have had to make significant year on year savings. We have had to make some really hard decisions, decisions we never wanted to make but we have balanced the books whilst continuing to invest across all services."

She also warned that the future will get no easier for the next leader of the council.

She said: "Whoever is the next leader of the authority will find it even tougher. Demand will continue to increase and without increased funding further savings will need to be made.

"The Conservative group will continue to ensure the council delivers its statutory services and lives within its means without increases over and above what is allowed in council tax and the need for government commissioners to be brought in and risk losing all the facilities that our residents hold dear.”

Councillor Picton's party colleague and South Shropshire MP, Stuart Anderson, paid tribute to the outgoing leader.

He said: "I want to put on record my thanks to Lezley. Lezley has been a hardworking, honest and dedicated leader of Shropshire Council for the past four years. It has been an honour and privilege to work with her.

"Lezley will be missed, her guidance of Shropshire Council through the financial crisis of the past years has been inspirational to us all. Never once has she faltered in her faith that she could deliver a financial solution for the residents of Shropshire.

"We will all miss her wise and thoughtful leadership. I wish her all the very best in the future.”