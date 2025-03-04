Owners of dangerous American bully which savaged six-year-old girl's face in 'terrible' Wellington attack avoid prison
Owners of a dangerous dog have been handed suspended jail terms after their American bully savaged a six-year-old girl.
Abigail Houston and Joshua Hibbert both pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury after the attack, which took place in Griffin Drive, Wellington, Telford on February 16 last year.
The little girl suffered a deep laceration near her mouth and smaller cuts surrounding it after being mauled by the dog, named Dave. The dog was seized by West Mercia Police.