Owners of dangerous American bully which savaged six-year-old girl's face in 'terrible' Wellington attack avoid prison

Abigail Houston and Joshua Hibbert both pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury after the attack, which took place in Griffin Drive, Wellington, Telford on February 16 last year.

The little girl suffered a deep laceration near her mouth and smaller cuts surrounding it after being mauled by the dog, named Dave. The dog was seized by West Mercia Police.