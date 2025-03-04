Bridgnorth councillor quits Labour Party over 'Shrewsbury-centred politics'
A Shropshire councillor is to stand down from the Labour Party at the next local election.
Rachel Connolly, who represents Bridgnorth West and Tasley at Shropshire Council, says she will stand as an independent at the next election.
Councillor Connolly, who was Bridgnorth Mayor in 2023-2024, said the decision to leave the Labour Party would free her from “Shrewsbury-centred politics”.