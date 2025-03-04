Shropshire Star
Close

Bridgnorth councillor quits Labour Party over 'Shrewsbury-centred politics'

A Shropshire councillor is to stand down from the Labour Party at the next local election.

Plus
By Richard Williams
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Rachel Connolly, who represents Bridgnorth West and Tasley at Shropshire Council, says she will stand as an independent at the next election.

Councillor Rachel Connolly
Councillor Rachel Connolly

Councillor Connolly, who was Bridgnorth Mayor in 2023-2024, said the decision to leave the Labour Party would free her from “Shrewsbury-centred politics”.

Similar stories
Most popular