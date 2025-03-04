Bridgnorth councillor quits Labour Party over 'Shrewsbury-centred politics'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rachel Connolly, who represents Bridgnorth West and Tasley at Shropshire Council, says she will stand as an independent at the next election.

Councillor Rachel Connolly

Councillor Connolly, who was Bridgnorth Mayor in 2023-2024, said the decision to leave the Labour Party would free her from “Shrewsbury-centred politics”.