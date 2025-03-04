Aldi celebrates long-term partnership with bakery in Market Drayton to mark British Pie Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Aldi has worked with the Compleat Food Group and its Palethorpes Bakery in Shropshire for more than 25 years.

The company's site in Market Drayton has supplied Britain's fourth largest supermarket with a range of savoury pastry products since 2000, and produces up to two million pies each year for the supermarket’s UK stores.

Aldi is celebrating their relationship as part of British Pie Week running between March 3 and 9.

This year, the local factory has introduced new flavours to Aldi's shelves including Wagyu and Caramelised Onion and Wagyu and Wild Garlic.

Pies supplied to Aldi by the Compleat Food Group's bakery in Market Drayton.

Compleat Food also take inspiration from traditional pub classics and supply Aldi’s Specially Selected Steak Pie and Specially Selected Chicken, Smoked Bacon and Leek Pie.

The Compleat Food Group has enjoyed significant growth throughout its partnership with Aldi, and the company now employs around 600 people at its Palethorpes bakery in the North Shropshire town.

The company has invested in new technology to meet increased demand and implemented new systems and tools to assist with the production of its pastries including hot pie crimping techniques.

Chief Product Officer at Compleat Food Group, Mark Howgego said: "We are so proud of our partnership with Aldi, and it has been a pleasure to supply its customers with our pies for more than 25 years now.

"We pride ourselves on developing new, innovative products that customers love, and we have lots of exciting plans ahead."

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, added: "Compleat Food Group has become a trusted partner for Aldi, and it has been brilliant to watch the business go from strength to strength.

"We are excited to continue to work together and have no doubt the new pies will go down a treat with our customers."