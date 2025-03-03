Llandrindod Wells Carnival Committee’s annual St David’s Day Concert was once again held in Llandrindod Wells

Rhayader and District Male Voice Choir opened this event with a round of four Welsh pieces. In fact, to say it was a wonderful event undermines the talent that followed the choir throughout the truly exciting evening.

The choir were followed by probably, “the highlight of the evening” or so The Chairman of the Carnival Committee said - because it was his five year old grandson.

Young Oscar stood before the 130+ audience calm and composed and sang the most beautiful solo.

Oscar was followed by the talented Cefnllys School Choir who sang a lovely melody of pieces including Aderyn Melyn. The songs were perfectly suited to their beautiful voices. Frindiau then came on with a change of styles including pieces by Paul Simon and The Beach Boys.

A break ensued giving everyone time to reflect on the evening so far.

This was soon over and Rhayader and District Male Voice Choir opened the second half followed by two gifted musicians. Both are from Ysgol Calon Cymru.

First was Jacob Craven who played Duel of the Fates on piano purely from memory. He was followed by 12 year old Isla Corbett on the harp. She played sonatina No 2 by Naderman.

Such precision finger work has rarely been seen at such an age.

Angharad Hyde, Oscar’s mother, was on next and as usual her dulcet tones rang through the rafters.

The closing sessions were from Frindiau including a joint piece with the choir, - Benedictus. The choir included a solo from Working Man sung by Michael Gough, Chairman of the Carnival Committee.

Michael also gave a vote of thanks before thunderous applause and the Welsh and English Anthems.

A most wondrous and rousing evening was had by one and all.