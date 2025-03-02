Van engulfed by fire overnight in Telford - firefighters and police sent to scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police officers and the fire brigade were on the scene at Mount Gilbert, Arleston, after emergency crews were called at 1.30am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “This incident involved one van fully involved in fire. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.”

A fire engine was sent from Wellington. A fire investigation officer was also on the scene.

Don’t miss any of the latest news and breaking stories from Shropshire. Get the latest headlines wherever you are with our free daily newsletter sent directly to your inbox