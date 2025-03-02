Firefighters battle house fire in south Shropshire village involving extractor fan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened at Neen Sollars, near Cleobury Mortimer.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: “At 10.36pm, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire.

“Fire in roof space of property involving faulty extractor fan. Assistance also received from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Cleobury Mortimer and an operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a short extension ladder, small gear and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.